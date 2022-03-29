Breaking: Passengers Trapped in Train Attacked by Terrorists Evacuated, Kaduna Confirms Fatalities



*Injured passengers moved to hospitals

*Search and rescue operations for missing passengers under way



By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna state government said the evacuation of passengers attacked by terrorists in the Kaduna bound train on Monday has been concluded.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said passengers who sustained injuries had been moved to hospitals.

The statement said, “Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.

“Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals.

“The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

“The Governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as government will bear the cost of their treatment.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress”.

