Army Chief Visits Train Attack Scene, Orders Manhunt for Fleeing Terrorists



Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya Tuesday visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack where he ordered a manhunt for the fleeing terrorists behind the gruesome attack. The army chief, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at the scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.A statement issued by Army Headquarters said the military chief ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued unconditionally.The COAS also assured Nigerians that the “troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality”. He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country. Gen Yahaya observed that the attack reinforces the need for critical stakeholders’ meeting to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.

