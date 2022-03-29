‘Adamu-led NWC Will Provide Needed Leadership for APC’





Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Dr. Aminu Mohammed Bakka, has expressed confidence that the Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee of the will give the ruling party the needed leadership that will make it to retain power at the centre in 2023.

Bakka expressed the optimism in a statement he made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday in which he also said that with the experience of the new national chairman and quality of other members of the NWC “I am very sure they will succeed.

“I have no doubt that you will work with other dedicated and qualified Nigerians to preserve our party and continue to lead by example”

The APC chieftain also admonished other party members to continue to work for the interest of the party “as there is no winner or loser in the contest”

Bakka declared that “as the party gears towards the elections this is the time we should transform our party into an innovative one.”

