Romantic Drama, Loving Amanda Set for Virtual Premiere

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Laju Iren’s Loving Amanda, a romantic screen adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same title by the author and film producer, is the newest addition to an extraordinary line-up of Nollywood movies slated to debut this Easter. The romantic drama Loving Amanda tells the story of a young woman’s journey from brokenness towards love, healing and redemption.

“It’s the same novel that readers all over the world fell in love with, the same story that has kept it on bestseller lists for several weeks running since the book was first published in 2018,” Laju Iren affirmed. The official trailer for the Michael Ama Psalmist Akinrogunde directed movie dropped last week, confirming the readiness of its producers to bring this magic to screen.

The new trailer which debuts ahead of the film’s April virtual premiere teases with the drama and intrigue in the Teniola Aladese led story. The film will, in a bold trailblazing move, present a virtual experience that is second to none. Featuring A-List actors like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chinonso Arubayi, Adesunmbo Adeoye and many others.

“We’re pioneering a new kind of release with Loving Amanda,” Laju Iren had earlier stated, ‘one that we truly believe will serve our audience well, and mark a turning point for the industry.” More often than not, when a film comes out, it goes straight to cinemas, television or a streaming platform which viewers can either subscribe to or watch for free.

But for Loving Amanda, the independent film maker is going through a daring route she refers to as a ‘virtual cinema’ experience. The much-awaited feature will be released through a ticketed online system where users from all over the world can pay and watch the film during the Easter Holidays, specifically from Good Friday, April 15th, to Easter Monday, April 18th.

Laju, the bestselling author, turned film maker said: “It’s almost like going to cinemas, the quality is the same, only that this time you can do it from the comfort of your home and watch the film over, and over again throughout the Easter weekend. This is such a win-win for us, our audience in Nigeria and in the diaspora, as everyone, everywhere can see the film at the same time. They don’t have to pay a monthly subscription or wait until it is released in a cinema in their own country.”

