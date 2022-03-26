Insurgency: NAF Wings Five New Pilots, Decorates Seven Air Warrant Officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



In a bid to raise the competence level of personnel in order to contain insurgency and other security challenges in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday winged five new pilots after undergoing requisite courses.

Also, seven newly promoted air warrant officers were decorated with their new ranks.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the ceremony highlighted the determination of the leadership to sustain critical airpower capability required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

“Indeed, this is the second key driver of my vision which is to pursue purposeful training and human capacity development. Ninety-nine officers and 24 airmen and airwomen are undergoing various training across various specialties in various countries including the USA, UK, South Africa, India, France Egypt and Pakistan among others,” he said.

“In addition 2,656 Nigerian Air Force personnel across all specialties are being trained to deliver airpower in light of NAF’s involvement in theatres of operations across the country.

“Undoubtedly, Nigerian Air Force is poised to maintain combat readiness at significantly higher level to counter both domestic and foreign threats to Nigeria security and wellbeing,” he said.

Air Marshal Amao also presided over the decoration of the newly promoted air warrant officers and commended them for a well-deserved promotion which came after a careful selection and scrutiny and charged them to see their promotion as the confidence of the Nigerian Air Force in the beneficiaries.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Lt. JA Akerele from Lagos State, thanked President Buhari and the air force chief for the confidence reposed in the newly decorated officers and pledged loyalty to the federal government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

