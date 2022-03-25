Kogi Poly Rector Begs JAMB to Re-establish CTB Centre

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, has appealed the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, to reconsider the establishment of Computer Base Test (CTB) centre in the institution to assist ever-increasing JAMB prospective candidates in Kogi State.

Usman, who made this appeal while speaking at the 29th matriculation ceremony held at the main campus of the institution in Lokoja yesterday, stated that the polytechnic has learnt its lessons from previous mistakes, and that “this will not certainly repeat itself as the young man who committed error has since be dealt with.”

He pointed out that the polytechnic has an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre that provides ICT services, adding that it is a highly developed centre with a wide-range of functions.

According to the rector, “Our ICT policy is geared towards institutionalising e-learning. Aside training students to become ICT experts, the centre also houses both internal and external examinations which are computer-based and held at ICT centre. Our general studies examinations are computer-based at the ICT centre too.”

He explained that the said action was not aimed at defrauding JAMB as a body or for any other sinister motives, stressing that a lot of reforms and innovations had been carried out since his assumption of office as the rector of Kogi State Polytechnic.

Usman said: “The management had queried the head of the ICT department and thorough investigations have been carried out. It was gathered that it was ignorant on the part of the staff who copied the JAMB software into our system. It was not really meant to defraud JAMB. However, the management of the institution had suspended the young man indefinitely.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the JAMB

Registrar, Professor Oloyede, to reconsider establishing CTB centre here. Oloyede, whom I personally worked with at the University of Ilorin, can testify that I will not tolerate nonsense under my watch.”

The rector urged the JAMB to give Kogi State Polytechnic a second chance to reconsider shifting it earlier position because the management has already addressed the issue and the culprit have been punished.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Polytechnic has formally admitted a total of 6,216 students with 5,229 for National Diploma (ND) and 987 for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

