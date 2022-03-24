FG to Domesticate African Union Convention on IDPs

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has rolled out the process of domesticating the African Union Kampala Convention for the protection and assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Africa.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this during the launching of the National Policy on IDP that was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September 2021.

She also said the relevant stakeholders had been charged to come up with the draft bill to be presented to FEC and transited to the National Assembly for necessary legislative action.

The minister charged the National Coordination Technical Working Group to commence implementation plan with clear roles and responsibilities of all actors that will ensure effective implementation of the policy.

The minister said the IDP policy intended to provide a framework for prevention and protection of citizens and non-citizens from arbitrary internal displacement, ensure their rehabilitation, return, reintegration and relocation after displacement.

Apart from the IDP policy, the federal government also unveiled the Humanitarian Hub and Open House to enable the ministry, its agencies, partners and stakeholders to engage and connect with visitors, including the private sector and international development partners and NGOs.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Hon Muhammad Jega; the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, who was represented by the Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Matthias Schmale, who pledged continuous support for the ministry in areas concerning IDPs.

