2022: Reject Oyetola’s Normalisation of Poverty,

Adeleke Charges Osun People

Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Governorship Candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has decried normalisation of poverty in the state by the current All Progressive Congress (APC) government and tasked Osun voters to reject Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election bid.

Adeleke, who received a delegation from Senator Bukola Saraki led by former National Chairman of PDP, Mr. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, lamented the deepening poverty crisis in the state and condemned attempt by the state government to hoodwink the people through falsified figures and data on poverty alleviation.

In a statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo, by the Director, Media and Strategy, Osun PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, said: “I privately move around Osun towns and villages every week. I have seen firsthand the pains and struggles of our people.

I weep at the grinding poverty among our men and women, young and old. It is unacceptable!

“Government must sincerely address the plight of the people through genuine programmes, not with propaganda and false news.

“The problem is a lack of sincerity in management of state affairs. Osun money must circulate within Osun, not wired to Lagos through consultants and contractors. We must engage our local contractors, our trade associations, our market men and women. By that, we grow our local economy and address the poverty crisis.

“Our people must vote out Oyetola. Let us reject his poverty mindset. I am ready to grow the local economy and empower our local contractors, trade groups, market associations, students and entrepreneurs. We will create collective wealth.”

Speaking earlier, Baraje said the delegation came to show its solidarity with Adeleke ahead of the forthcoming state elections and also to inform him of Saraki’s bid for the presidency.

He said: “We bring goodwill messages of His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki. He congratulated you on your emergence as the flag bearer of the party and appeals for unity to ensure victory at the governorship elections.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

