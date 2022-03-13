NAPTIP Secures Conviction of 500 Human traffickers

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Zonal Coordinator of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP), Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, has said the agency secured 500 convictions of human traffickers since its establishment by the federal government.

Nwanwenne said despite the fact that the agency was established at a Nigeria was at low ebb in organised crime, the agency started with one conviction in 2004 and has had over 500 convictions till date.

Nwanwenne, who made this known during a call on the Chairman of the State Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) Barr. Dise Ogbise in Yenagoa,, stressed that the issue of traffic in person for any purpose is not an isolated problem to Bayelsa or Nigeria, but a global problem, therefore the need for collaboration with different stakeholders such as GRIT, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders.

Nwanwenne, who is in charge of Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, was accompanied on the visit by the Bayelsa State Commander, Mrs.Abieyuwa Ehidenro, pointed out that building collaboration is enshrined in the law that established the agency.

He said Nigeria in 2003 signed to the transnational organized crime protocol.

He pointed out that NAPTIP is the Federal Government of Nigeria’s response to addressing the scourge of trafficking in persons, noting that NAPTIP is both an enforcement and welfare agency that enforce the law and also support victim to be reintegrated back into the society through capacity building.

He highlighted the agency’s thematic areas as Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Participation, adding that his team would be delighted to collaborate with GRIT in these areas to ensure that traffic in persons is minimized in the state as humans are priceless and not commodities that should be purchased or resold.

He applauded GRIT for what it has been doing in promoting the rights of vulnerable groups and help survivors get justice, declaring that he has been following up with GRIT activities which are closely related to the mandate of NAPTIP.

He also informed the GRIT that Bayelsa Task Force of NAPTIP would be inaugurated in the state very soon. The state committee will work to strengthen sensitization and awareness creation, arrest and provision of safe home.

In her response, the Chairman of GRIT, Barr. Dise Ogbise informed the NAPTIP team that the GRIT was put together by the First Lady of the State, Dr. Mrs. Gloria Diri and was inaugurated in September 2021 by the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

She added that GRIT would continue to collaborate with NAPTIP as cases of trafficking in person have been referred to the state office.

She decried women’s involvement in trafficking in persons and assured GRIT will collaborate with NAPTIP to advocate for the establishment of a safe home in the state, which will strengthen enforcement and sure justice is served.

She stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration particularly with the police in handling cases of trafficking in person and also the need for capacity building with the police to understand the mandate of NAPTIP to effectively implement the law.

