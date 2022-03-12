Ortiz Wants to Stand-in for Usyk against Joshua

Anthony Joshua could be looking for a new opponent with his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in doubt after the Ukrainian returned home to help fight against Russia’s invasion.

However, Luis Ortiz “would love” the opportunity to face Anthony Joshua, if the Brit requires an interim opponent while he awaits a rematch with Usyk.

Joshua activated a rematch clause to fight again for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after Usyk stunned him last September, but it is unclear when the Ukrainian will be ready to return to the ring amid his country’s invasion by Russia.

Earlier this week Joshua dropped his biggest hint yet that he is considering taking on another opponent in the short-term, as he name-checked the likes of Otto Wallin and Joe Joyce during a series of tweets.

A name Joshua didn’t mention, but has been linked with, is veteran Cuban Ortiz, who took his professional record to 33-2 with a knockout win over ‘Prince’ Charles Martin in January.

Ortiz’s manager Jay Jimenez said: “Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz would love an opportunity to step up to the challenge of facing Joshua.”

Both the defeats on Ortiz’s record came against former world champion Deontay Wilder, but the Cuban otherwise possesses an impressive list of victories.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

