NNS Delta Operatives Rescue Three From Capsized Boat In Warri River

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, Warri have rescued three crew members from a passenger boat that capsized along Bennett River in Warri, Delta State.

THISDAY learnt that the naval operatives carried out the rescue on Sunday during a routine security patrol aimed at ensuring safety on the Delta waterways corridor.

It was gathered that the patrol team spotted distressed passengers and floating debris from a capsized boat, indicating an ongoing maritime emergency.

“Naval personnel immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation and successfully recovered the three victims, while also salvaging valuable items from the wreckage,” the source said.

The rescued crew members were immediately evacuated and taken to the NNS Delta sick bay on the directive of the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, where they received medical treatment and medications before being discharged.