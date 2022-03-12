How Davido Shut Down 02 Arena

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Certified sold out. Not surprising though. No doubt his March 5, 2022 concert at the 02 Arena was definitely going to be, going by his largely acclaimed status and his large fan base. This was a second-time achievement for the singer Davido, who also sold out the O2 Arena during his January 2019 concert. The show saw the likes of Nigerian celebrities and fans travelling all the way to London. Hours before the show, the official Twitter page of the O2 Arena confirmed that the venue was sold out.

They said, “@davido has officially sold out at #TheO2 #DavidoatTheO2”. Davido performed most of his hit songs with fellow African artistes like Patoranking, Popcaan, Skiibii, Ckay, Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks, Teni, Pheelz, DJ Ecool, Victony, Stonebwoy, Focalistic, Mayorkun, and a couple of artistes from around the world. The O2 Arena, an indoor venue in Southeast London has long been yoked with the destiny of Nigerian pop music.

The O2, since opening in 2007, has provided the stage for Nigeria talent. D’Banj, 2face, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid, are some of the nation’s loftiest names to have performed at the venue, the latter of which became the first Nigerian to enjoy a sell-out at The O2 in 2018, for his Afrorepublik concert. In like fashion, Wizkid’s achievement was replicated by Davido the following year, in January 2019, when he too had The O2 Arena filled to the brim.

Though his just concluded ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ concert is Davido’s third run at the venue and he has since grown used to performing there for the singer and his large fan base. In continuation of his decade-old music career, which kick started with Dami Duro in October 2011, the afro-pop giant had boasted before mounting the stage to thrill the large audience that turned up for his much anticipated show that he was going to shutdown London, but also, he would make “history tonight”.

And true to his claims, he made history at the popular O2 Arena in London, was renamed after the Nigerian pop singer for that spectacular one night. “To celebrate the return of Davido back in London with his Champion Sound for one night only. The O2 will become The Davido 2,” the Arena notice read on all the board. Prior to his sold-out show, the singer procured the services of legendary American actor and narrator, Morgan Freeman.

Freeman noted for his distinctive deep voice, gave the DMW boss’ O2 Arena promotional video a great boost.

The popular iconic American media personality with his voice-over drove home the singer’s “We rise by lifting others” mantra.

The 29-year-old singer had also made plans for fans who could not attend by partnering with uduX, a digital streaming platform for the global Live stream of the concert. According to the ‘Champion Sound’s singer, “I want my fans worldwide to be a part of this moment as we take Africa to the world.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

