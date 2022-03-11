House Wades into Aviation Fuel Crisis

The leadership of the House of Representatives has waded into the prevailing aviation fuel crisis that is almost crippling air travel in the country.

At the plenary on Thursday, the House resolved to summon the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Mele Kyari, Oil marketers, and Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON), for a meeting.

They will be meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and the Chairmen of Committees on Aviation, Petroleum Upstream and Downstream, to seek for solution to the crisis.

The development was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Hon. Nnolim Nnaji,.

The motion was tittled, “Urgent Need to Investigate / intervene on the Sudden Scarcity and High Cost Of Aviation Fuel which has Created an Existential Threat to Airline Operations and Requires Immediate Intervention by the Federal Government”.

Presenting the motion before the House during the plenary on Wednesday, Hon. Nnaji observed that the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125.

He further noted that the situation has been worsened by the fact that, “Nigeria imports Jet-A1, (aviation fuel) used by airlines for their flight operations and it’s astronomical hike can impede on airlines’ services”.

Hon. Nnaji equally disclosed that the product which was sold for N190 a litre in 2021 had risen to above N600 a litre, adding ” to make matter worse, the oil marketers are alleged to be demanding for upfront cash payments from the airlines”.

The Aviation Committee Chairman also noted that if urgent steps were not immediately taken to ameliorate the situation, airlines and passengers would continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to total shutdown of air transport services.





