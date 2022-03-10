Obasanjo Laid Enduring Foundation for Fourth Republic, Says ADP

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

Abuja





The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has applauded former President Olusegun Obasanjo for laying the foundation for the Fourth Republic, which has endured the test of time.

“To his eternal credit, as an elected president in 1999, he exerted all at his disposal to erect the solid foundation on which democracy has endured and prospered in the past 23 years of the ongoing 4th Republic,” said Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the ADP.

Sani said this in a statement to congratulate Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

“The unique odyssey of Chief Obasanjo tells of a great nationalist and an inspired visionary who, in his youth, chose a life in the noble career of soldering and in the course of which, he displayed extraordinary heroism and gallantry in the war to keep the country united,” the statement added.

While rejoicing with Obasanjo “for adding one more year to a life of an enchanting tapestry of garlands and variegated landmarks,” the statement said the ADP believed that the occasion should be regarded as a moment of introspection and stock-taking.

The ADP reminded Nigerians of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, noting that this year’s anniversary of Obasanjo’s birth came precisely one year to the 2023 general elections.

