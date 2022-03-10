Akeredolu: APC Needs Energetic, Accessible National Chairman

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), deserved a man who was energetic, accessible, people-oriented, and one with capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members as its national chairman.

Akeredolu stated this while receiving a frontline aspirant for the position of the APC national chairman, Senator Sani Musa, in his Alagbaka, Akure office on Tuesday.

A statement by the Senator’s Media Office, yesterday, in Abuja, explained that the Niger East Senator was in Akure as part of his ongoing consultations.

Akeredolu, according to the statement, urged Musa not to be distracted but to remain focused and continue with the consultations process.

“As the APC holds its National Convention this month, the ruling party would require a National Chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented with capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members,” he said.

Akeredolu harped on the leadership qualities expected of the potential chairmanship candidate of the APC, stressing that the ruling party at this crucial stage would do well to avoid candidates with predetermined ulterior motives for the party even before they assume leadership.

He hailed Musa’s intellectual sagacity and described him as the kind of leader the party needed now for the APC to progress as it approached 2023 general election.

The governor disclosed that he was not against APC zoning of offices once they are done to reflect equity, fairness and justice, and encouraged Musa to continue with his consultations with leaders and stakeholders within the party, saying, “It is not over, until it is over”.

Musa, however, reeled off his plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as chairman.

According to him, if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party.

The Senator added that he would continue with the consultations and prepare himself and others for the national convention with the hope of winning the contest.

