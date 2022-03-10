2023: Ohuabunwa Urges PDP to Choose Credible, Visionary Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday said that it is the choice of the PDP to determine whether it will win or lose the 2023 presidential election. He also urged the party’s leaders and members of the National Assembly to work together for the emergence of a credible, competent, visionary man of integrity and good character as the party candidate in the 2023 election.

Ohuabunwa, a former Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group(NESG), stated this during his consultative meeting with PDP caucus of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Ohuabunwa said that result of recent research indicates that Nigerians were eagerly waiting for the return of PDP in 2023.

“The 2023 election, it is the PDP to choose to win or to lose.

“My prayer is it doesn’t matter whether I am the one that end up becoming the party’s nominee or the candidate, but Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to do the right thing.

“They are looking at PDP to present their best fits out. They are looking for PDP to present new paradigm.

“There are certain things that the people of Nigeria are fed up with. So, they want PDP to reinvent itself to show something new and something different from what they have seen in the past,” he said.

The former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), said that the party needed a man with vision and courage to rewrite Nigeria’s story and change the narrative.

Ohuabunwa, narrating various efforts and contributions he had made towards the development of Nigeria, said his passion to change the narrative and make Nigeria great has been his driving force.

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe Abaribe, in his remarks said the PDP was very privileged to have people like Ohuabunwa aspiring to lead Nigeria.

He commended Ohuabunwa’s skills and experience as well his passion for the development of the country.

“We could see in your discussion how you want Nigeria to be better than it is today. That is what each of us wants for Nigeria.We want to wish you well and tell you to March on. As you go considered the National Assembly part of those that will make your journey easier,” Abaribe said.

Also the Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, urged all those aspiring to lead Nigeria in 2023 under the platform of PDP to pursue their ambition with peace and unity.

He stressed the need for the party to be united, saying that is what the PDP needs to win in 2023.

“Let us unite ourselves. It is only when we are united that we can have course to take over from the APC. So let us advise our supporters not to abuse anybody but to preach peace and bring everybody together.

“Together we can summon mountains and bring Nigeria back to where it ought to be in 2023,” Elumelu said.

