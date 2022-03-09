2023: Tinubu to Meet with APC Lawmakers, as Ohuabunwa Meets with PDP Counterparts

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) and 2023 Presidential Aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, on March 16, will meet with the party members in the House of Representatives.

Tinubu made this known in a letter sent to the House, which was read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the plenary yesterday.

In the letter, the former governor of Lagos State disclosed that the meeting would be held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

He said that the essence is for him to officially let APC house members know that he is contesting for president and to establish a discourse regarding his political and policy ideas for the nation and how he can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity.

The letter read in part: “And through you to the members of this hallowed chamber of the National Assembly after healthful and enlightening consultations with my family and traditional rulers, political associates and ordinary Nigerians citizens, I believe it is appropriate that I contest for the Presidency of this country.

“Indeed, I see this as my duty and my own moral obligation. Tinubu is asking that you grant me the chance to address the honourable members of our party caucus and sympathisers in the House of Representatives on March 16, 2022, Venue Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this assembly is unique as an important representative of the people at the national level. It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity. I want to share my vision for the nation with the caucus members and to hear likewise from them.”

In a related development, the Speaker, reading a letter by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, informed the minority caucus lawmakers of a meeting with 2023 Presidential hopeful, Ohuabunwa, at Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel Abuja, at 7p.m. yesterday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

