UNICEF, Tony Elumelu Foundation to Empower 20 Million Nigerians with Skills, Jobs by 2030

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Generation unlimited, a global public-private-youth partnership and the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) have expressed their readiness to equip 20 million young Nigerians with access to data, digital learning, job-related skills, and livelihood opportunities by 2030.

With over 65 million young people aged 10 – 24, Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, but with youth unemployment rate currently at 37 per cent in Nigeria,

With this in mind, the initiative would also benefit those in underserved rural and peri-urban communities, Communication Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Blessing Ejiofor explained in a statement yesterday.

Generation Unlimited (GenU 9JA), was launched by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in July 2021, and had already made important headway in providing, connectivity, digital skills and job opportunities to over 300,000 Nigerian youths.

The statement quoted UNICEF Nigeria’s Representative, Peter Hawkins to have said: “Young people are a tremendous resource for Nigeria, and we can help realise their potential by listening to their challenges and empowering them to find the solutions.”

He also said the programme would be of great benefit to the country and Africa as a whole because, “Nigeria’s huge youth population represents a great economic potential that guarantees a sure return on investment.

“They also have the right to fulfil their potential and their dreams. If we get it right in Nigeria, it will make a huge difference for the African continent as a whole,” he stressed.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said: “This initiative is especially important to us at the Tony Elumelu Foundation, as the core of our work revolves around empowering young Africans.”

She added that as Africa’s leading philanthropic organisation, the TEF remained committed, “to doing this because we know that the future of Africa rests in the hands of young people, and we want to keep playing a key part in shaping Africa’s future.

“We are proud to be part of this historic transformation in the lives of 20 million Nigerian boys and girls. The possibility for growth is truly unlimited when a large percentage of young people are well prepared to fulfil their dreams,” she added.

With over 20 implementing partners currently onboard GenU 9JA, millions of Nigerian school children and youth would be connected to the internet and have access to digital learning.

They would also have access to individualised learning pathways, social impact tasks, and livelihood opportunities through the “Youth Agency Market Place.”

