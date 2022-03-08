Reconstructed 197 Year Old Consulate Building Commissioned in Bonny

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The reconstructed consulate building, a monument of about 197 years old, has finally been completed and commissioned in Bonny, Rivers State.

The consulate was reconstructed by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Julius Berger Nigeria, a construction company.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, who commissioned the building, said the consulate had deepened the vision of making Bonny an investment and tourism destination.

Banigo, who expressed gratitude to the NLNG for creatively re-enacting the old structure, added that the building would continue to remain a historical monument and a remarkable milestone.

Representing Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, Banigo said, “The reconstruction of the Consulate Building, a monument that is 197 years old this year, by NLNG and Julius Berger, emphasises the importance of putting together our collective memory as a people.

“With the other initiatives that have been going on through the NLNG, including the Bonny Bodo Road and other cooperate social responsibility going on, we believe that this will further engender the fulfilment of our dream of making Bonny the destination of choice for all investors and bridges to other parts of this nation.”

Banigo stressed the need for people to continue to maintain the peace, which according to her, is key in bringing investors, adding that it was important to maintain the unity, which the Bonny People were known for.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said the company’s relationship with the ancient grand Bonny Kingdom over the past 22 years, had generated milestones of varying impact on the Island.

He said the construction and the commissioning of the Bonny Consulate Building, was one of such accomplishments, which would underscore the economic significance of the Bonny Kingdom, which he said preceded the advent of oil and gas activities.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Julius Berger, Nigeria, Dr. Lars Richter, said as far back as the 15th century, Bonny was a major international trading post, which has overtime transformed into a central hub and key focal point for natural gas exploration and production in Nigeria.

The King of Bonny, Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple 111, in his address, said the newly reconstructed Consulate Building was capable of turning the Bonny Kingdom into the hub of tourism in Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to the monarch, part of the reason for the restoration of the historic building was to portray the economic significance of Bonny Island during the colonial administration and to elicit the interest of tourists, which he said could translate into economic benefit for the people.

