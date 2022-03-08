IWD: Chestrad Global Tasks Govt, Corporate Organizations to Include Women, Young People in Bounce Back Programmes

President of CHESTRAD Global, Dr. Olufunmilola Lola- Dare, has urged governments at all levels and private institutions to include women and young people in the bounce back programmes to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Lola-Dare in a statement issued Tuesday to celebrate this year International Women’s Day in Lagos with the hash tag, ‘BreakTheBias’ said the focus must not be on the big corporations alone, but those at the lower rungs of the society, especially women and young people should be included in COVID19 bounce back investment.

She also emphasized on vaccines equality to include the women and young people.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to so much devastation in terms of job loss, business collapse and other disruption that government needs to focus on the small, medium enterprises, especially on women and young people in order for them to bounce back, restore a progressive trajectory towards social transformation, human capital development and sustained economic impact.

‘Our economies depend on women and young people’ says Lola-Dare, adding, ‘we must not leave them behind’

Lola-Dare explains that COVID19 vaccination is equally important, adding tbat citizens must join voices with national governments including regional organizations and global partners in the demand for vaccine justice.

In the words of a participant in Chestrad Global’s health and COVID19 citizens-led action hub: “What is not available cannot be rejected. We have no COVID-19 vaccines. We need the vaccines now”.

Noting that Investment in vaccine coverage must be done alongside bounce back investments to give hope to those who were badly affected by the pandemic, a female participant in the citizens-led action hub said “COVID-19 has cost me my job, my education and business. Vaccination is important, But help me to recover now.”

Other activities to be hosted by Chestrad Global to celebrate women’s history month include the launch of the website and Summit outcome statement of the 1st Summit and Awards of the network of Bold Pathfinding Women of Africa (BPaWA), a webinar as well as Health and COVID19 Community & Citizen’s-led Conversation (including a financial inclusion & services outreach) in Lagos, Osun and Oyo states, Nigeria.

