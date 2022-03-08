Gunmen Attack Niger Village, Kill 5, Injure Others



Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than five villagers have been killed by gunmen who raided Paikpa village near Sarkinpawa in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Many other villagers were reported to have been injured while a large number of cattle were rustled.

THISDAY learnt that the incident happened at about 10.30pm on Monday when the gunmen stormed the community riding on motorcycles with each of them carrying AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.

The bandits were said to have accessed the village through Luwi community, thereby making the villagers to run in different directions, while the gunmen raided Njita and Chibani where they kidnapped many people and rustled cattle before making their way to Paikpa village.

“The gunmen operated for several hours sacking all the houses in the village without any response to distress calls by the security men stationed at Sarkinpawa,” one of those who escaped told THISDAY.

He further said that after the invasion, the bandits escaped into the Chikun forest in Kaduna State.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the story but said he was yet to get the number of casualty.

Matane said the gunmen entered Paikpa late on Monday and abducted some people and rustled a lot of cattle.

“Men of the Civilian JTF and local vigilante engaged the bandits in battle which lasted hours making the gunmen to escape into the bush,” he said.

Matane said security along the corridor has been reinforced.

