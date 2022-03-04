Edo Commences Abolition of Sedition, Criminal Defamation Laws

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government yesterday announced that it has commenced the process of abolishing the laws of sedition and criminal defamation in order to broaden the scope of freedom of speech.

This was declared by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in a keynote speech he delivered at the maiden Radio Nigeria, Bronze FM Benin, inaugural lecture and award with the theme: “Deepening Democracy: Role of The Media.”

Obaseki, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Andrew Emwanta, said: “Last Wednesday the Edo State Executive Council considered and approved five executive bills for onward transmission to the Edo State House of Assembly for legislative action.

“One of the Bills is the Edo State Criminal Law 2022 Bill. Under the proposed law the provisions on Sedition and Criminal Defamation were taken out in line with decisions of appellate courts, which aligns with constitutional provisions on the right to freedom of expression and the press.”

In his remarks, The Chairman of the event and the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, charged the media to help Nigerians choose the right candidates ahead of the country’s 2023 general elections.

Isiguzo said: “Without the media, there is no democracy. We normally say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man but the current reality is that the media is now the last hope of the common man. The media must be alive to its role as we move forward to 2023 election. Virtually every state today has a presidential aspirant but the media must bring these characters to the people and help them decide the right people.”

While contributing to the lead paper, which was delivered by Mrs. Yemi Kolapo, the National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala regetted the non passage of women related aspects of the reviewed Constitution by the National Assembly.

In her welcome address, the General Manager of Bronze FM, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, said the lecture series was instituted to impact more on the station’s immediate environment and the larger society.