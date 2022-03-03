Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft to Evacuate Nigerians

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Europe as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out. The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2:20am today (Thursday) for Warsaw, Poland.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airline to evacuate over 2000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.