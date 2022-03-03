FG: Low Water Level in Hydro Dams Cause of Erratic Power Supply Nationwide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Thursday attributed the erratic power supply being experienced by consumers across the country to the low water level in the hydro dams.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this during a press briefing at the State House, Abuja, said government was poised to doing everything possible to ensure optimum supply of gas to ensure quick restoration of power.

He noted that the attention the power sector is enjoying under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is unprecedented.

According to him, “The enormity of the decay in the sector is what we are battling with to ensure we overcome challenges with electricity delivery in the country.”

Details later…