Bandits Abduct Construction Workers, Burn Vehicles in Niger Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits went on the rampage again in Niger State communities, abducting two construction workers and many others and burned down vehicles.

The bandits, also in the early hours of Tuesday, blocked the ever busy Suleja -Minna road causing confusion among motorists.

The two construction workers were abducted from their camp along the Lambata-Izom road around 4.30pm on Monday when the gunmen raided the facility.

The nationalities of those kidnapped are unknown, but it was said that the gunmen tied the hands of other construction workers behind their backs before beating them mercilessly after which they escaped with the duo.

It was gathered that after the operation, they started shooting sporadically into the air so as to pave the way for their escape.

Also on Monday, some gunmen stormed the Sabo-rami market in Mashegu Local Government Area, killing two traders and burning some vehicles.

The gunmen, who were said to be more than 50, rode on motorcycles and carried sophisticated weapons with which they terrorised the marketers. Some of the traders were said to have been kidnapped.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement confirmed the invasion of Dajigbe village in Gurara Local Government of the state where some villagers were abducted.

According to Abiodun in the statement,

“Upon the receipt of this information, the command mobilised a team of police operatives, military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja and vigilante members to the area.

“The hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and in the process, two bandits were neutralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds.

“Due to the gun battle, there was temporary motorists stoppage along Suleja-Minna road, but normalcy was later restored for free flow of traffic”.

The statement was silent on the two other incidents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

