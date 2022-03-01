APC Govs Meet Buhari, Rule out Shift in Convention Date

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The 22 Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have ruled out the possibility of shifting the March 26, 2022 date fixed for the national convention of the party notwithstanding the tight time frame provided by the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just released for next year’s general election.

The APC governors stressed this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

There had been speculation that a section of the party was pushing for the postponement of the national convention so that both the election of the national executives and the primaries to select its candidates for the 2023 elections can be done simultaneously.

But, speaking with newsmen at the end of the meeting with the President, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, assured that the party will maintain the March date for the exercise.

According to him, the governors met with the president to congratulate him for signing into law the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as well as on the victory of the APC in some of the by-elections conducted over the weekend.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

