MICHAEL AJOGWU: A Senior Advocate Par Excellence

Drums were rolled out at the weekend to celebrate one of the most eminent lawyers to come from the South-east, Dr. Michael Ezugwu Ajogwu SAN, who wore the octogenarian hat. Vanessa Obioha chronicles the lifetime achievements of a man whose exploits in the courtrooms where his advocacy roles are illuminated and his knowledge of the legal field are stored in tomes to the political sector where he is revered for his insightful views.

It was a well-attended colloquium; lawyers, traditional rulers, political actors eminent businessmen and women, all gathered at the Justice I. A. Umezuluike Auditorium, Enugu State High Court last Friday to celebrate Dr. Michael Ezugwu Ajogwu who clocked 80 years

With the theme: ‘Law and Social Justice: The Need for a Rethink’, the occasion also witnessed the presentation of the book: ‘Footprints in the Path of Law’, to celebrate the octogenarian’s over 50 years of law practice. As expected, encomiums were poured in torrents with many of those present at the event, eulogising the huge contributions of the eminent octogenarian to law practice in Nigeria, human and community developments.

For the better part of his life, Ajogwu has spent it on advocacy.

His portrayal as a leader, who regularly defends the rights of the underprivileged is underscored by his legal, political, and diplomatic skills and positions. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria of over two decades has a wealth of experience that spans constitutional law and other areas of law.

Born on February 26, 1942, to the late Ozor and Lolo Ajogwu Ozuligbo in Abbi, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu State, his leadership qualities and philanthropic heart were noticeable from a very young age. Amongst his peers, he distinguished himself, as a leader during the colonial times, interested in ensuring equality, the dignity of the human person and the welfare of everyone who interacted with him.

Having lost three years of academic work to the civil war, Ajogwu obtained his law degree from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1972 and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in 1973. He returned to the Faculty of Law of the University of Nigeria to obtain a master’s degree in law. He graduated top of his class and was invited by the faculty to register as the first applicant and student for a postgraduate (LL.M) in law at the University. The quintessential SAN raised the bar of academic excellence to a new level by adding to his PhD in law, a second PhD, in the field of Political Science from the University of Nigeria.

Ajogwu began his career in the mid-1970s, serving as a Legal Adviser in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo (as he then was), who was at the time, the Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing. In the course of his duties, he used his position to fight for the rights of many, including workplace diversity and equal treatment of all, particularly the easterners, coming from a post-civil war environment. He also served as a Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice and Legal Adviser to the Federal Government of Nigeria on Customs, Excise Duties and Revenue matters covering the entire northern states of Nigeria.

By 1983, Ajogwu veered into politics. He contested and was elected to represent the then Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in the House of Representatives. He is considered a political father in Nsukka Cultural Zone, Uzo-Uwani LGA, Igbo-Ano Development Area and their component communities which include Abbi. He has succeeded in the arduous task of balancing on different occasions, his interests in these various levels of government fairly and equitably. He worked hard to never compromise the quality of trust and the expectation of impartiality that society has placed on him as a leader.

Within two months after his electoral victory, when the military coup of December 1983 dismantled the Second Republic government of President Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Ajogwu established a law firm in Nsukka. The law firm became a treasure trove of law books and tomes of legal reference materials to which young lawyers had recourse in the preparation of their cases in court. His law firm played a major role in mentoring and training several lawyers who are now distinguished members of the Bench and Bar. His law office played a big role in nurturing and sharpening the legal teeth of quite many lawyers who eventually grew up to attain great heights, both at the Bar and on the Bench, like giants in the profession.

Those who passed through the guiding hands of Dr Ajogwu SAN as their Principal include the Justice Centus C. Nweze of the Supreme Court, Justice Raphael Agbo of the Court of Appeal. Others include Justice F C Nwizu (rtd) of the High Court of Anambra State, Justice Ray Ozoemena, current Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Fidelis Ngwu of blessed memory, Justice CVC Ezeugwu, and Justice Vera Ajogwu, all of the High Court of Enugu State, Chief M.E. Eze, currently Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Enugu State, Chief O.N. Abugu, Mrs. C. Onah and Mrs. Amanoritsewor (nee Iwobi) and many others.

Ajogwu’s law firm experienced exponential growth and established several branches in different states with its headquarters in Enugu. He also played a major role in establishing a state-of-the-art Bar Center, which was eventually named after him. He served as Attorney General of Enugu State in 1999 and was a member of the Constituent Assembly for the draft of a Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1979. He attained the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the year 2000 and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb).

The learned Senior Advocate also taught Law of Evidence on a part-time basis at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology and served on its Governing Council. He authored the books ‘Command Federalism under the Nigerian Constitution’, and ‘Federalism and National Unity in Nigeria’ and has published numerous law articles in peer-reviewed local and international journals. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

Ajogwu’s achievements and spirit of excellence in his profession and academics were not lost on his children. His family comprises various distinguished professionals who have attained high levels of recognition in their respective professions including a professor of law, a professor of medicine, lawyers, a geologist, an oil well engineer, pharmacist, IT specialists, etc. His achievements equally became something that challenged many who looked up to him as a role model to aspire to and attain greater heights in their various fields of endeavour.

A lover of culture, promoter of Christianity, and a champion of political and infrastructural development is equally seen in his children. Like himself, all his seven sons, are initiates of the prestigious Ozor title which is the highest cultural class to which every culturally minded man in Abbi would wish to belong.

No doubt, Ajogwu is the greatest contributor to the political and infrastructural development of Abbi town and environs. He and his family are also, indisputably, the greatest promoters of both the Catholic and the Anglican denominations of Christianity in Abbi. He was very instrumental in the establishment of the Catholic Parish in Abbi. The support of the entire Ajogwu family to the parish has been unprecedented. They have and continue to make significant contributions to the parish such as donating a house to be used as a temporary abode of the parish priest for years and donating a piece of land for the building of the permanent parish house.

Indeed, his greatest achievement is the position he holds as the leader of the Ajogwu family. He is a loving husband, father to many related to him by blood or marriage, and to a host of individuals, who have interacted with him. He never fails to offer words of wisdom and advice when interacting with people.

His life continues to impact numerous people, both in Nigeria and abroad and this was reflected when he clocked 80 as encomiums rained on him. To many, he will always be cherished and inspire them to be better citizens.

