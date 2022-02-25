Ndidi, Iheanacho Provide Assists, Lookman in Action as Leicester Reach Last 16

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

*Stephen Odey scores Randers’ consolation goal against Schmeichel

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were in action as Leicester City defeated Randers 3-1 (7-2 aggregate) at the Cepheus Randers Park in Denmark to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

While both Ndidi and Iheanacho provided assists in two of Leicester’s goals, another Nigerian, Stephen Odey, scored Randers’ consolation goal in the 3-1 home defeat of the Danish side.

The goal was Odey’s first for Randers since October 2021 and his 11th in all competitions this season.

Ndidi set up Harvey Barnes for the opener barely two minutes with a pass on halfway with the English forward calmly slotting home.

James Maddison scored two beauties as Leicester made light work of Randers with a 7-2 rout on aggregate.

Brendan Rodgers’ men came into this knockout stage play-off round after finishing third in their Europa League group, but navigated the tie with few issues.

Holding a 4-1 lead from the first leg, it took Leicester just 100 seconds to extend their advantage as Harvey Barnes broke clear and curled a delightful finish into the far corner.

The England international could have added another in the second half but fired wide from an acute angle.

Compatriot Maddison then netted twice in the space of four minutes with a free-kick into the top corner and a sumptuous curling strike from 25 yards.

Randers did pull a goal back late on when Kasper Schmeichel’s heavy touch on the ball allowed Odey to nip in and convert a gift from close range.

The draw for the Europa Conference League will take place today when the Foxes will be picked out of the pot against a group winner.

UEFA’s newly-formed third club competition represents Leicester’s only chance of claiming silverware this season after suffering a shock exit in the FA Cup, being knocked out of the Carabao Cup and lying in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

