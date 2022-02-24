Electricity: NERC Unveils Apps for Power Outage Report

James Sowole in Akure

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it would within the next few weeks roll out Outage Reporting App, to enable customers report power supply situation, particularly outage, in their area.

The Vice Chairman of the NERC, Dr. Musiliu Oseni , disclosed this yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the inauguration of the commission’s forum office for the state.

The inauguration of the office, which will serve customers of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is the 34th of such office in Nigeria.

Oseni, who said the App would definitely integrate the system of the distribution company, added that the pilot of the facilities would start in Abuja.

He said: “Already, the App can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple Store. For the pilot stage, we will be rolling it out and making it available to customers in Abuja to enable them make complaints if there is an outage.

“Immediately they do, the alert will be triggered at the distribution company’s end. After the pilot stage, we will now roll it out nationally so that the customers of the IBEDC will be able to benefit from the App.

“The commission is also leveraging on

technology so that if you go to your IBEDC and they cannot solve your complaints, you can reach NERC through technology.

“If you come to the forum, they will look at your case, based on the rules and regulations that had been put in place by the commission and in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electric Sector Reform Act.”

Oseni said the desire of the NERC is to ensure that power supply in the country is stable; the power supply in the country is provided and delivered to its satisfaction.

“We are all customers and we are all

involved. It is in our interest the services are well delivered to satisfaction.

“The commission is desired to ensure that we operate and perform our regulatory oversight functions in line with international best practice and without discrimination. It is part of these aspirations that this particular forum office is being inaugurated today so that the customer can have the choice,” he stated.

According to the NERC vice chairman, members of the forum were carefully selected from the community based on their integrity and professional competence

Members of the forum are the representative of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr. Adesanya Omoniyi;

representative of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Michael Obiora; representative of the non-governmental organisation, Mr. Kabiru Adisa; representative of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Adesanya Albert, and representative of the Federal Competition/Consumer Protection Commission, Dr. Oluwatoyin Olatunde

