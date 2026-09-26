Simon Now Fifth S’Eagles Player to Reach 100 Cap





The floodlights at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium burned bright, reflecting the electric anticipation of thousands of passionate fans. The air hummed with history.

As the Super Eagles lined up for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, all eyes locked onto one man, who was on the bench, Moses Simon.

The winger wore a calm, focused expression that masked the profound weight of the moment. When he came in the 61st minute for Akor Moses it became official as a 109th capped international player.

A decade of relentless grit and unwavering dedication culminated in this single moment. Having made his senior international debut back in 2015 as a vibrant 19-year-old, Simon’s journey has been defined by consistency. With this appearance, he became only the fifth player in Nigerian history to join the prestigious 100-cap club.

Before kickoff, officials presented him with a commemorative jersey, but the true tribute came from within the camp.

“Moses is the ultimate professional,” the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, remarked in his post-match press conference. “A lot of players have talent, but to reach 100 caps requires a rare level of discipline and sacrifice. He is a gift to Nigerian football.”

On the pitch, his teammates shared the same deep admiration. “We call him the Trojan for a reason,” the team captain said, smiling as he wrapped an arm around Simon during the celebrations. “Whenever we are in a battle, you look to your left and you see Moses running his heart out. He inspires all of us.”

As Simon accelerated down the flank for his first touch, he wasn’t just chasing a victory; he was running with the pride of a century of battles fought for the green and white.”

He has now joined the ranks of Vincent Enyeama, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Yobo and Ahmed Musa who are the only senior players to have made the century mark in Super Eagles colours.