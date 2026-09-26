Super Eagles Survive Madagascar Scare to Win 2-1

2027AFCON QUALIFIER

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a scary but winning note but secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo yesterday.

Nigeria started brightly but found Madagascar difficult to break down, with the visitors eventually taking the lead through Couturier.

The early moments were grim for Nigeria as the presence of just two midfielders was evident, but Samuel Chukwueze provided a bright spark, dribbling past the opponents, but nothing solid came from the 27-year-old’s footwork.

The Super Eagles continued to push for a response and came close on several occasions, with George Ilenikhena particularly involved in the attack.

The Al-Ittihad striker had an effort saved by Madagascar goalkeeper Geordan Dupire after being played in by Calvin Bassey, before heading another chance over the bar from Samuel Chukwueze’s cross.”

The Eric Chelle side however fell behind in the 16th minute when Ehsan Kari headed Madagascar into the lead.

The Super Eagles responded as they searched for an equaliser, with Alex Iwobi having the ball in the net in the 34th minute.

However, Nigeria’s effort was ruled out after Akor Adams was adjudged to have impeded the Madagascar goalkeeper.

Nigeria eventually got their reward in first-half stoppage time when George Ilenikhena scored on his Super Eagles debut.

The forward finished well after receiving an assist from Iwobi to make it 1-1 before the break.

Ilenikhena’s goal capped an eventful debut after Éric Chelle handed him his first senior appearance for Nigeria.

Nigeria continued to push after the interval and completed the comeback in the 65th minute through another debutant.

Moses Usor put the Super Eagles ahead with his first Nigeria goal after receiving an assist from Semi Ajayi, giving Chelle’s side a 2-1 advantage.

Nigeria had opportunities to extend their advantage, but Madagascar remained dangerous and continued to look for a route back into the game. The result gives Nigeria three points from their opening Group L fixture as they begin their pursuit of qualification for the 2027 Afcon.

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to their second Group L fixture against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29 in Morocco.…