Makinde Approves March 11 for Installation of 42nd Olubadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved Friday, March 11, 2022, for the installation of High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval was contained in a circular issued from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In the circular with Ref No: CB 211/10/155 and dated 22 February, 2022, addressed to Senator Balogun, a copy of which was sent to the Chairman, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, the approval was titled: “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan Of Ibadan”.

The correspondence to the Olubadan-elect, announcing the date, was in reference to an earlier later from him as regards the issue of installation.

The circular by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affiars, B. A. Olanrewaju, read: “I wish to refer to a letter No.IBSELG.243/17 of 16th February, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, has approved Friday, 11th of March, 2022, as the date of the Installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan.

“Once again, Congratulations, Kabiyesi.”R

The stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland, became vacant following the death of the last occupant, the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, on January 2.

High Chief Balogun, became automatically qualified as the Olubadan-designate by virtue of his position being the Otun Olubadan, the next high chief in the hierarchy of the Ibadan Traditional Council.

After some initial legal hiccups, members of the Olubadan-in-Council formally submitted his name as the successor to the throne, in accordance with the succession system operational in the ancient city.

Makinde, thereafter, announced last Monday, the name of Balogun, as the Olubadan-designate, stating that his decision was in line with the existing Ibadan traditional system.

