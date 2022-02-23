At Launch of Third Force, Kwankwaso Promises Better Deal for all Nigerians

•Dalong, Galadima, others join movement

Adedayo Akinwale and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Former Kano State Governor, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday, at the launch of The National Movement, a third force in the journey to 2023, promised a better Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, who was also a Minister of Defence, formally launched the movement, of which he is the convener and was joined in force by some prominent Nigerians including Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally turn fierce critic, Buba Galadimaand former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Also on the movement were a former Senator from Kaduna State, Suleiman Hunkuyi; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Alhaji Ari Gwaska, Senator Grace Bent; and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Oba Abduraheem among others.

Speaking at the launch, Kwankwaso, who is currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, it was the collective desire of the movement to rescue Nigeria from the socio-economic quagmire the country is currently going through.

With the slogan: ‘Save Nigeria, Rescue the Nation’, formation of the third force came a day after Kwankwaso said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP had nothing new to offer Nigerians.

“The mission of the National Movement is to ensure that Nigeria shall be a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities, where all citizens shall aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions, to live in peace, prosperity, and happiness. Today (Tuesday) is a special day in the history of Nigeria, a special day in the life of our great nation and a special day for all those of us, who are desirous of working together collectively to redeem our nation.

“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this moment. For too long, Nigerians have been asking for a way out of our current severe economic and political predicament. For too long Friends of Nigeria, both at home and abroad have been looking forward to the day Nigeria shall rise again.

“I am pleased to say, the place is here and the time is today and now. Today, 22-02-2022, being both an ambigram and a palindrome, is consciously chosen as a historic day on which we, the people of Nigeria, cutting across all social, political, religious and ethnic backgrounds and affiliations, are assembled here to launch this extraordinary National Movement,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who blamed corruption for the challenges in the country, however, promised a ‘Marshall Plan’ to tackle the scourge and rescue Nigeria from its present socio-economic challenges.

meanwhile, a chieftain of the ruling APC, Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu, has thrown his weight behind the emergence of the movement.

Kawu, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), said whatever would enhance the sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2023 general election was a welcome development irrespective of individuals’ political interests.

“As a Democrat, I am in support of any movement that will restore democratic principles and install good governance in line with international best practices such as Accountability, Transparency, Inclusiveness, Rule of Law, Effectiveness and Efficiency, Justice and Equity, Free, Fair, Transparent, Acceptable and periodic Elections,” Kawu said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

