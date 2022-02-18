Wife Kills Husband with Hot Water in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A mother of two, Mrs. Ramota Soliu, has reportedly killed her husband, Bello Soliu, at a Fulani settlement located at Iyana Ilewo, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The man was said to have died from injuries he sustained after his wife bathed him with hot water on him, while he was sleeping.

The woman was said to have fled the house after the incident.

According to a source, Bello had last Friday invited some relatives to talk to his wife, who he said was fond of starving him and an Arabic student living with them.

It was learnt that the fleeing woman allegedly woke up on Saturday morning, boiled sufficient water and poured it on him.

Usman Saliu, a brother to the deceased, said: “My brother had always complained about Ramota. She had the habit of starving him and the Arabic student living with them. Sometimes, she would not serve my brother food too.

“For peace to reign, Bello invited us to talk to his wife. People waded in last Friday, talked to her, but she didn’t say anything in response.

“Very early last Saturday morning, she woke up and started boiling water. Some people thought she wanted to make ‘Amala or Ogi’. The water was on fire for up to one hour. All of a sudden, we heard a loud noise from her husband quarters where he was sleeping.

“We rushed down to see what was happening, and we discovered that the woman had bathed our brother with the water she boiled. His body was already peeling.

“We rushed him to a hospital at Rounder in Abeokuta, but he was rejected. We took him somewhere else. But he eventually died on Tuesday evening.”

Another brother of the deceased, Aliu Soliu, disclosed that Bello had been buried last Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Aliu stated that the family was searching for the woman, saying: “We will get her photo so that people can help us locate her.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed knowledge of the incident.

According to Oyeyemi, he heard the incident being discussed on a radio programme, stating, however, that he was not sure the case was reported to the police.

“I heard the information on a radio programme. I am not sure if the case was reported to the police,” Oyeyemi said, adding that the police would investigate the matter without delay.

