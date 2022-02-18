Steve Gukas’ Natives Filmworks, Michelangelo Productions Announce Release of “CAKE”

Veteran movie producer and director Steve Gukas and production partner Dotun Olakunri today announced the upcoming release of the movie CAKE, a Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions project directed by Prosper Edesiri and produced by Tongryang Pantu.

CAKE is a quirky romantic comedy that follows the hilarious ride of “Tomiwa Akinlolu”, a talented baker who is caught in a love triangle with two beautiful women. The film stars Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Folu Storms as the main characters, supported by Big Brother Naija alumni Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman” Jibunor and Philip Asaya.

Producer, Otunba Dotun Olakunri says, “CAKE is a must-see because it sweetly captures the essence of modern-day romance in cosmopolitan cities and the attendant twists and turns. Prosper Edesiri tells the story quite brilliantly and cinema halls will be wowed with the good work done by the entire production team. Patience Ozokwor brings needed experience to a film that elevates the art of young Nollywood creatives.”

CAKE is one of the planned slate of 12 films to be released through a collaboration of Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions on The Family Friendly Films Project. The project leverages a focused human capacity development initiative to create a slate of 12 movies that highlight the creativity and skill of a new set of movie directors telling meaningful stories to entertain families.

Speaking on the project, Steve Gukas says “It is heartwarming to see the transformation of the directors we have worked with, in the development of the film slate. Seeing them embrace the process and put it to work is very pleasing. The output is the better for it and it shows. I am very excited and cannot wait for the world to see the amazing films they are making.”

CAKE is distributed by FilmOne Distribution and will be released in cinemas from February 25th 2022.

