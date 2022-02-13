APC Begins Sale of Forms Tomorrow ahead of National Convention

*Cracks in govs’ camp widen over consensus chairmanship

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Monday commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

This is coming as the cracks in the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) have widened over the choice of a consensus national chairman of the ruling party.

In the schedule of activities released by the party and signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the purchase of forms will take place at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The party said: “Sale of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022. Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – on or before 19/02/2022.”

It added that the publication of the members of the sub-committees for the national convention is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2022, while screening of all aspirants vying for national offices would take place between February 20 and 22, 2022.

The party noted that the screening appeal committees to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise would be held on February 23.

However, following the recent inauguration of state executives of the party, which has further polarised the ruling party, indications have emerged yesterday that the ruling APC is doing all it can to avoid an elective convention.

However, there appears to be cracks in the Progressives Governors’ Forum over the choice of a consensus national chairman.

THISDAY gathered that the cracks widened after two North-west governors allegedly presented their choice of a consensus chairman for the party to the presidency without the knowledge of the other APC governors.

It was learnt that the two governors presented their choice to the Presidency but other APC governors rejected the choice.

A source privy to the political horse trading told THISDAY that the Presidency told the two governors to meet the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Bala Buni and other members of the committee to discuss and agree on the options that met its (presidency) criteria.

THISDAY gathered that the consensus arrangement was being considered in order to reduce the acrimony within the party.

Meanwhile, some chairmanship aspirants have disagreed on the mode of election of the new national leaders of the party.

While some aspirants promised to align with the decision of the leadership of the party, others said they would prefer an elective convention to elect the chairman of the ruling party.

Speaking on the issue, the Senator representing Niger East and a chairmanship aspirant, Senator Sani Musa, said the mode of election would depend on the provision of the law.

Also, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari said he wouldn’t mind if he emerges as the consensus candidate of the party.

Yari, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abdulkarim Tsafe, told THISDAY that he would prefer an elective convention.

“If he is the consensus candidate, then good but we’ll prefer to go for elective convention. It is very good if the party leadership will consult the aspirants on the mode of the convention.”

Also speaking on the mode of the election, another aspirant, Mallam Saliu Mustapha said the decision on the options lies squarely with the leadership and stakeholders of the party.

Mustapha, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Dapo Okubanjo, told THISDAY that as an aspirant, he has done his best to canvass the support of stakeholders of the party across the country, particularly the delegates.

“So, whichever method the stakeholders adopt at the convention, be it consensus or elective, we believe that our candidate is the candidate to beat.”

On his part, the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, stated that all the aspirants should go into the field for the best candidate to emerge as chairman.

He said: “We are many and anyone can be chairman but not everyone can lead this party. All the people seeking to be chairman are qualified but only one person will emerge. It is a family thing and we will all go to the field. And party members will elect who they deem fit.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

