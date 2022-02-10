Zulum: ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorist Attacks Will Be over By 2023

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has declared that the security threat posed by Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists in his state will end by 2023.

Zulum, who spoke Thursday with newsmen at the State House, Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said at the rate the terrorists are turning themselves in and with the active support of the federal government, the insurgency problem will end next year.

His words: “The way we are going, with the support of the federal government with good management, Boko Haram will be over very soon.”

Asked if the insurgency will end in his tenure and specifically when, the governor answered “Insha Allah. Even now in Borno State, we’re doing very well, extremely well.

“Insha Allah. You know what I mean by Insha Allah, God willing, it will effectively end by 2023”.

Details later…

