Marwa Advocates Drug Integrity Test as Pre-condition for University Admission

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has advocated that drug integrity test should be compulsory for all new intakes into tertiary institutions in the country.

He also stated that the test should also be done for all returning students after vacations.

This, he said, would drastically fight the menace of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

The anti-drug czar made the call at the University of Abuja while launching the ‘Drug free university campaign’ yesterday.

He also called for a partnership between the NDLEA and the university system that would allow the agency set up outposts on campuses to further strengthen the authorities in fighting the drug scourge.

Marwa said: “Part of the measures to reduce drug use in universities is the proposed introduction of the Drug Integrity Test for both new and returning students. The drug integrity test is anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug policy for all higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. It is expected that the University of Abuja, being the ‘University of National Unity’, will be the first public university in Nigeria to adopt the drug integrity test for fresh and returning students of the institution.”

He explained that: “The test is not a punitive measure; rather it is an early detection tool to ascertain an individual’s drug use status for appropriate intervention, and timely treatment and care. This will also entail that the university will develop a drug policy and make such available to each student. Equally important is the need to create an NDLEA outpost on the campus, where we’ll deploy our men to assist the authorities to deter drug dealers and users within the university.”

The agency boss, while commending the management of the University of Abuja for collaborating with NDLEA to organise the launch, said: “The theme: ‘Drug-Free University and Tertiary Institutions’, is apt and timely, as there is no better time than now to combat the drug challenge in the university community and among students.”

He said the menace of drug use in the country is of a worrisome dimension, especially among the youths, insisting that: “The truth on ground indicates that our society needs to do more. The National Drug Use and Health Survey of 2018 showed that Nigeria has a peculiar drug use prevalence. And it is instructive and worrisome to know that drug use was common among those aged 25 to 39, while the age of initiation is 22 for heroin and 19 for cannabis.

“Note that these age groups comprised of young people who are either in secondary or tertiary institutions or are on the cusp of graduation. To simplify the report of the survey, young people are overwhelmingly the majority of drug abusers in Nigeria. That is a jolting reality because youths are the building blocks of every developed nation and anything that affects the youth population affects the nation. The youth population constitutes the country’s workforce, and the stronger the youths of a country, the more developed that country would be. One thenwonders what will become of Nigeria with about 70 percent youth population if the future of its youths is ravaged by drugs?”

The NDLEA boss added that: “Some years ago, the agency opted to address the drug problem among youths by setting up in schools the Drug-free Clubs. The pervasiveness and magnitude of the drug use problem has necessitated the change in the name of the club from Drug-free Club to War Against Drug Abuse Club (WADA) Club for short to inject a renewed vibe and vigour into the club and its members.”

He said the essence of the event was to officially launch the WADA Club in the University of Abuja, and to formally inaugurate the WADA ambassadors among the staff of the institution.

Marwa charged the students in the spirit of true patriotism to desire and work towards a country devoid of drugs and its attendant consequences.

Others, who spoke at the ceremony, included representatives of the Minister of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah. They commended the collaboration between NDLEA and the university as part of renewed efforts to stamp out the problem of drug abuse in the country.

