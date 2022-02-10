Kebbi, Pakistan Explore Areas of Partnership

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Pakistan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Muhammad Tayyab Azam, and the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday discussed the similarities that exist between Pakistan and the state and the possible areas they can partner for the benefit of the state, Nigeria and Pakistan.

The High Commissioner, during his visit to Bagudu at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, said aside his country sharing similar flag colours with Nigeria, both countries also shares many similarities in rail transportation, engineering, agriculture, religion, geopolitics and economy.

He said Nigeria is the most important country in Africa given its vast economic potential, cultural values and geopolitical significance on the continent.

The diplomat said more than any state in Nigeria, Kebbi has many similarities with Pakistan in areas of culture, religion and agriculture.

In his response, the governor said Nigeria and Pakistan over the years have had respectful work relationship, recalling that in the 70’s, some Pakistani nationals taught in some of the schools in Northern Nigeria and they shared similarities in many areas.

Bagadu said: “Nigeria attaché in Pakistan is from Kebbi State. Our business communities are represented in this occasion of your visit, and I’m sure they will be willing to do business with your country.

“Kebbi State has a growing agriculture sector which Pakistan can participate in. Pakistan can also partner my wife’s cancer programme, and in the various programmes of the federal and state universities that are in the state.”

