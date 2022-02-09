UNILAG Director Advocates ICT Platform for Distance Learning

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), University of Lagos, Prof. Uchenna Udeani, says distance learners are isolated, so they need to be focused and be determined to succeed from the beginning.

“Distance learning is ICT-enabled learning, so without a robust ICT platform, you are not doing anything in open distance learning,” Udeani said.

She said this recently at the matriculation of 4,215 DLI students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to her, the outbreak of COVID-19 contributed to the increased enrolment into distance learning because the number of students recently admitted is the highest at the institute for the past three years.

She said people were aware and taking advantage of the flexibility of blended learning.

In terms of infrastructure, she said with the continued support of the university management, the institute has refurbished all its ICT platforms and is getting positive results.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said in terms of distance learning, UNILAG is far ahead of so many universities in Nigeria, even at the global level.

He urged the new students to keep the flag of the university flying by aligning themselves with its vision.

“You are expected to distinct yourself as well-grounded students. The university takes discipline as a serious issue, we shall not condone any act of indiscipline, misconduct, violence and other social vices,” Ogundipe said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

