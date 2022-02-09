Commandant Commends Army’s Crime Fighting Efforts in 81 Division AOR

…As division holds WASA

Rebecca Ejifoma

Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, has commended the efforts of ‘Exercise Still Water’ in curbing crime and insecurity in Lagos State and the country last year.

He made this remark at 81 Division’s edition of the West Africa Social Activities (WASA), which was held at Bonny Camp in Victoria Island area of the state.

While hinting on security challenges confronting the nation and the roles everyone has to play to improve the level of insecurity, Lubo conceded that the Nigerian Army had been actively involved in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

“The Army has made substantial gains in this fight and this is possible by your dedication, commitment, sacrifices and synergy with other security agencies.

He continued that the conduct of this exercise, which was carried out in Lagos and Ogun States simultaneously, led to the arrest of several criminal elements among others within and outside both states.

Lubo, therefore, specially applauded

officers and soldiers of the 81 Division for working tirelessly and collaborating with other security agencies.

He, however, implored them not to rest on their oars. “Continue working assiduously with other security agencies toward maintaining and improving the security in Lagos state and the country”.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the NA, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, said Exercise Still Water is in tune with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, which is to have “A Professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria”.

He said it is intended that the successes achieved will be leveraged. “I am delighted to say we have cause to celebrate and thank God for the success of 81 Division and the Nigerian Army”.

He went ahead to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the NA and the Nigerian Armed Forces, who he said paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the nation as one.

“May their gentle souls rest in peace and may God in His infinite mercies grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Fejokwu further charged officers and soldiers to remain dedicated, focused, and committed in discharging their collective responsibilities, which include ensuring peace and stability across the country.

“I thank the COAS for his continued efforts in repositioning the Nigerian Army through his vision,” Fejokwu said.

As an annual display of rich cultural heritage aimed at strengthening family values, fostering the spirit of peace and harmony among officers, soldiers and their families, several mind-blowing performances thrilled the audience at WASA.

They comprised groups from Command Day Secondary School Ikeja, Calabar troupes, Hausa 65 Battalion, Ohafia dancers, Tiv dancers from Benue 65 Division, and Onigbogbo Cultural Heritage among others.

Caption: AVM Idi Lubo (middle) flanked by Maj-Gen Lawrence Fejokwu and his wife Mrs. Oghenerukevwe Fejokwu (left) and other senior military personnel and special guests at WASA

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

