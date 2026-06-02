Rite Foods Lights Up Ojude Oba 2026, Refreshes Thousands

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, brought excitement, refreshment, and memorable experiences to this year’s Ojude Oba Festival, reaffirming its commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Ijebu-land.

As one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural gatherings, the Ojude Oba Festival continues to unite generations of Ijebu sons and daughters, friends, and admirers of the culture from across Nigeria and beyond. With a history spanning more than a century, the festival remains a powerful expression of identity, tradition, unity, and communal pride.

Adding colour and vibrancy to the 2026 edition, Rite Foods delighted participants and visitors with its portfolio of award-winning brands, drawing large crowds to its pavilion throughout the celebration. Guests enjoyed refreshing moments with their favourite beverages and snacks while soaking in the rich cultural displays that define the festival.

Speaking on the company’s continued support for the festival, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, said the sponsorship reflects the company’s enduring commitment to celebrating and preserving the cultural values of the Ijebu people.

“The Ojude Oba Festival represents unity, heritage, and community spirit. As a proudly Nigerian company with deep roots in Ijebu-land through our operations in Ososa, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that preserve our culture and strengthen the bonds that connect our people,” he said.

Themed “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona,” this year’s festival honoured the late Awujale of Ijebu-land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (GCON), whose remarkable leadership and transformative contributions left an enduring legacy in Ijebu-land and across Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Brand Manager, Fearless Energy Drink, Olaniyi Aderuku, noted that Rite Foods’ relationship with the people of Ijebu-land extends beyond business.

“Our connection with Ijebu-land is built on shared values and mutual growth. We believe in celebrating the identity of the people and contributing meaningfully to the preservation of their cultural heritage,” he said.

Aderuku added that Fearless Energy Drink’s brand values of courage, ambition, self-expression, and confidence resonate strongly with the spirit of the Ojude Oba Festival.

“Ojude Oba embodies fearlessness in many forms—from its spectacular fashion and horsemanship displays to the creativity, confidence, and pride of a people who continue to honour their heritage while embracing the future,” he stated.

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