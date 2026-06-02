WHY THE NGX FACES A VALUATION PARADOX

SOLA ONI contends that NGX offers a combination of low earnings multiples, high dividend yields, and strong corporate returns

Even before news emerged that billionaire investor Femi Otedola plans to commit $100 million to the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote’s $20 billion refinery, investors across various segments of the market had already begun positioning themselves. Once listed, the blockbuster IPO is expected to significantly boost the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Recently, I came across an insightful analysis titled “Nigerian versus American Stocks: The Valuation Gap-Full Year Audited Results”. The report, written by the in-house Analyst of Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Oluwasogo Oguntade, presents a compelling compilation of data comparing the valuation metrics of leading Nigerian blue-chip companies with those of major foreign corporations. Its findings are both revealing and thought-provoking.

Nigeria’s equity market may be approaching a defining turning point, not merely because of the anticipated listing of Dangote Refinery, but also due to the growing pace at which foreign investors are acquiring significant stakes in Nigerian companies. It is obvious that the ongoing reforms of the federal government such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate liberalisation, fiscal restructuring among others have encouraged renewed confidence among indigenous and foreign investors, driving the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation to record high. The regular market rally can also be ascribed to improved to macroeconomic direction and policy clarity.

For years, many observers have maintained that several blue-chip companies listed on the NGX traded at valuations that appeared remarkably cheap by global standards, despite posting strong profitability, attractive dividend yields, and world-class returns on equity. The subdued participation of foreign portfolio investors may be linked to concerns over macroeconomic and currency risks, weak market liquidity, the preference for fixed-income securities, corporate governance issues, country risk premium, and the persistent disconnect between market perception and underlying fundamentals.

Recently, however, the sporadic bullish rally has led some us to worry that the market may be drifting toward bubble territory, especially if price movements are no longer supported by underlying fundamentals.

Yet, as foreign portfolio investors gradually return to Nigerian assets following foreign exchange reforms and improving macroeconomic sentiment, the market may be on the verge of a major rerating, one that could reshape both investor fortunes and the future of the NGX itself.

Oguntade’s analysis highlights that Zenith Bank Plc trades at approximately ₦130 per share, less than ten U.S. cents at current exchange rates, despite generating returns on equity above 23% and dividend yields approaching 8%. In contrast, JPMorgan Chase & Co. trades above $300 per share while posting comparatively lower ROE and dividend yield metrics, yet commands a far richer valuation multiple.

According to the report, a similar pattern can be observed across several NGX heavyweights. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) delivers profit margins and shareholder returns that outperform Citigroup Inc., while MTN Nigeria Communications Plc posts operating margins superior to AT&T Inc. Despite this, many Nigerian companies continue to trade at compressed price-to-earnings ratios that resemble distressed-market valuations rather than those of highly profitable institutions generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

This disconnect largely reflects the structural risk premium attached to Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment. Foreign investors remain cautious about currency volatility, inflation, liquidity constraints, policy uncertainty, and capital repatriation risks. In essence, the market is not simply pricing company fundamentals, it is pricing Nigeria itself.

However, should confidence in economic reforms continue to strengthen and foreign portfolio investors return in larger numbers, the implications for the NGX could be profound. As a frontier market, Nigeria’s equity market remains relatively shallow compared to developed exchanges. Consequently, even moderate foreign inflows could trigger a sharp upward repricing of fundamentally strong stocks.

Banks currently trading at two to three times earnings could potentially rerate towards six to eight times earnings without appearing expensive by emerging-market standards. Such a shift could generate substantial capital appreciation for investors already positioned in quality stocks. Tier-1 banking institutions such as Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and First HoldCo Plc stand to benefit significantly, as foreign institutional investors typically target liquid, profitable, and well-recognised companies first.

A sustained return of foreign capital would also deepen liquidity on the NGX, increase market capitalisation, improve price discovery, and strengthen overall investor confidence. Higher equity valuations could enable listed companies to raise expansion capital more efficiently, thereby supporting broader economic growth. Increased market activity may also encourage greater domestic retail participation and enhance Nigeria’s visibility within global frontier-market portfolios.

Nevertheless, while the upside potential is considerable, the associated risks and side effects cannot be ignored. One major concern is the possibility of speculative overheating. In relatively shallow markets, rapid capital inflows can drive stock prices far beyond levels justified by underlying fundamentals. Stocks that initially rise due to strong earnings performance may eventually attract momentum-driven speculation, creating bubble-like conditions in certain sectors.

Foreign portfolio capital is also inherently volatile. Unlike long-term direct investment, portfolio flows are highly sensitive to global risk sentiment and can reverse abruptly during periods of uncertainty. If global interest rates rise, oil prices weaken sharply, or confidence in Nigeria’s reforms deteriorates, offshore investors could exit rapidly, triggering steep market declines and renewed pressure on the Naira.

Ironically, a foreign-driven rally could also increase the NGX’s vulnerability over time if the market becomes excessively dependent on offshore liquidity. In such circumstances, Nigerian equities could become increasingly exposed to external shocks such as U.S. Federal Reserve policy decisions, fluctuations in global commodity prices, or sudden shifts in emerging-market risk appetite. The same foreign inflows that fuel rapid gains could just as easily amplify volatility during periods of global uncertainty.

Currency risk remains central to the sustainability of any NGX rally. While foreign inflows may initially strengthen the naira by boosting dollar supply, sudden reversals could intensify FX demand and destabilise both the currency and the equity market simultaneously. Nigeria has experienced similar episodes in the past, where foreign exits amplified financial-market volatility.

There is also the risk that gains become concentrated in only a handful of blue-chip companies while smaller-cap stocks remain overlooked. Foreign investors typically prioritise liquidity and corporate governance quality, meaning the strongest rerating could occur mainly in banking, telecommunications, and industrial giants, leaving other sectors behind. Over time, rapidly rising valuations could even make premium NGX stocks less accessible to average domestic retail investors.

Additionally, regulators may face growing pressure to monitor speculative activity, insider trading, and market manipulation during periods of excessive market optimism. Policymakers, too, could become complacent if rising equity prices create the illusion of broad economic stability while deeper structural issues, such as inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure deficits remain unresolved.

Still, the broader reality is difficult to ignore: many Nigerian blue-chip companies are trading at valuation levels that appear disconnected from their profitability and operational performance. The NGX today offers a rare combination of low earnings multiples, high dividend yields, and strong corporate returns, characteristics that are increasingly uncommon in global markets.

If macroeconomic stability improves and investor confidence continues to strengthen, the Nigerian market could witness one of the most significant valuation reratings in its history. For long-term investors willing to tolerate volatility, the opportunity may prove substantial.

Ultimately, however, the success of any sustained rally will depend not merely on foreign capital inflows, but on Nigeria’s ability to build the institutional credibility and macroeconomic stability necessary to transform temporary market enthusiasm into enduring investor confidence.

Oni, an Integrated Communications Strategist, Chartered Stockbroker, Commodities Broker and Capital Market Registrar, is the Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications