South East fashion week, innovative and style event for the future – Organisers Reveals

The organisers of South East fashion week has kicked off plans to host the first mega fashion fair in Awka City, Anambra State.

Slated to hold from 1st-2nd April 2022 at the Oma Event Centre, Awka, the programme line up will feature top designers, models and lots of fashion exhibitions that will showcase the uniqueness and modern crafts in Eastern Nigeria.

The theme for the show “the future starts now”, according to the director of the event Mr Emmanuel Anabueze, will address the need for a global fashion industry that preserves the environment, and show value for people over profit.

“The future of fashion in Eastern Nigeria in the next decade and for many several years to come starts now. Our core goal is to reorient the people and create a community of rising talents that will link up across the continent.

“We are also committed towards creating an enabling ecosystem to adopt a functional fashion system that delivers environmental, societal and economic solutions that are beneficial for all”, he added.

The first edition of the show will embrace a hybrid model with digital shows highlighting rising talents from across Africa as well as featuring a distinct exhibition of the selected designers’ collections.

Fashion Business Series Master Class is also parts of the programme designed to facilitate conversations with key stakeholders in the industry and will hold digitally on 1st April, 2022.

On the production plans and efforts to make the event a success, Emmanuel added: “We are geared up to make this one of its kind, a never-seen-before production in South East.

“SEFashionWeek will focus on empowerment, creating awareness, supporting, educating and skills acquisition in fashion. With a collaborative catwalk, exhibition and business development program.

“An infusion of fashion and modern technology in an all round inclusivity; The future fashion will get Everyone a seat at the centre table, a confluence of physical and virtual fashion”.

Other professionals and craft industries expected to feature at the show includes: fashion designers, accessories designers, makeup artistes, hairstylists, models, and fashion enthusiasts amongst others.

