Saudi Arabia Assures Nigerian Pilgrims of Improved Telecoms Services

Saudi Arabia has assured prlilgrims and visitors from Nigeria and other parts of the world who visit the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia for their yearly pilgrimage that they would henceforth experience improved telecoms services as the country is increasing its investments in information and communications infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said it would deepen the Fifth-Generation (5G) network infrastructure to create a modern and intelligent environment for all destination visitors, residents and visitors of Makkah and other adjoining cities.

The country announced it at the just concluded LEAP 2022 technology and exhibition conference, organised by the country’s Ministry of Communications Technology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The assurance was based on the 15 years strategic partnership agreement project recently signed between Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Company with Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES), for ACES to build 5G ICT Infrastructure in the entire stretch of MASAR Project.

The agreement was signed by ACES CEO, Dr. Akram Aburas and the representative of Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Company (UAQ), Abdul Mohsen Al-Bakr, who is the Chief Development Officer.

Based on the agreement signing of the project, ACES is committed to provide 5G mobile telecoms network service for the public area and thus supporting religious, social and commercial activities to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, visitors and local residents all year round. The initiative is in line with Kingdoms Vision 2030 and is also greatly supported by the MENA venture capital eWTP Arabia Capital and other partners.

The eWTP Arabia Capital’s Managing Partner, Jerry Li, said: “ACES is the first local company we invested in Saudi Arabia in 2020 as we believe in team’s capabilities and experience. Even though Aces is not a startup, their business is related to digital infrastructure which is the most important area that the Kingdom needs, with huge potential market size. In addition, their qualifications and service capabilities are also unique in the market. In the past two years, they have won lots of major projects, proving their competitiveness in the industry. We are very optimistic regarding to the company’s future growth and will continue to provide the company with the resources and the support they need. We will also spare no effort of further supporting the company for its global expansion with whatever resources they might need.”

CEO of ACES, Dr. Akram Aburas, confirmed that the company would equip the infrastructure of the project to cover it with the latest modern and intelligent technologies to upgrade mobile services, secure better coverage and improve the user experience by raising mobile internet speeds in the main and secondary roads of the project. The internet access will also cover tunnels, parking areas, the boulevard area and the services associated with the project, contained in the agreement document.

Abdul Mohsen Al Bakr, CDO of UAQ, expressed his pleasure in partnering ACES, which aimed to equip and develop infrastructure with the latest means of wireless communications.

