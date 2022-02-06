Re-introduce Air Border Patrol, Niger Gov Admonishes FG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has admonished the federal Government to re-introduce aerial border patrols across the country as one of the ways to check the influx of gunmen into the country.

The governor’s advice is contained in a paper titled: ‘Strategic Leadership: My Experience as a Governor’, which he delivered weekend at the National Defence College, Abuja.

Bello, in the paper according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, believes that “aircraft patrol at the border is imperative in order to stop the movement of weapons into the country”.

Bello, in the statement, also said that the country should do further retrospection as to why the Nigerian military, that is praised all over the world for its gallantry, seem to be fighting insurgency and banditry without an end.

“As strategic leaders and members of Course 30 of the Nigerian Defence College, I challenge you to come up with strategic roadmap to end these menace (Insurgency) soon.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, we took our responsibility of providing quality information to the security agencies, effectively supporting them with logistics and morale boosting gestures.

“We have also brought in non-state actors like the vigilantes and the hunters to support the conventional security apparatus considering their knowledge of the terrain.

“On many occasions, I have had to visit the affected communities and had one-on-one dialogue with the victims as well as interact with the members of the troops on ground,” he said.

He urged security agencies to respond promptly to the intel of the information provided by the state government and use technology to fight terrorism rather than the conventional way.

Bello, who recalled how Niger State used to be one of the most peaceful states before the advent of terrorism, kidnappings and cattle rustling in parts of the state, pointed out that his administration has been battling the security challenges with every sense of responsibility and determination.

He maintained that despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened insecurity in the state, his leadership style guided by the Principles of Strategic Leadership has brought in positive changes to governance in the state.

The governor therefore urged all leaders in every capacity to demonstrate tolerance for members of their team, avoid all acts of corruption and its tendencies, exhibit high sense of responsibility and decorum at all times and must see themselves as agents of positive change in the society.

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Murtala Mormoni Bashir, assured the governor that the participants will come up with a strategic plan that will assist in curbing the activities of terrorists in the country.

Rear Admiral Bashir sympathized with the governor on the incessant attacks by the terrorists in some parts of Niger State and commended him for not dialoguing with the terrorists.

