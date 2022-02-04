WACT Boss Commends NCS for Acquiring Scanner at Onne Port

The Managing Director of West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT), Naved Zafar has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for installing a new scanning machine at the Onne Port Complex.

The new scanning machine was acquired by the federal government in September 2021 and commissioned by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd).

Speaking, Ali said the scanner will facilitate trade, ensure security and drastically reduce the importation of illicit goods by unscrupulous persons.

WACT Managing Director, Naved Zafar, who attended the commissioning ceremony alongside other dignitaries at the port, said the scanner will aid manifest verification, Customs tariff collection and the identification of contraband.

He said WACT, which is the largest container terminal operator in the eastern ports, will offer necessary support to NCS to optimize the benefits of the scanning machine.

“We are delighted with the commissioning of this scanner. I believe it has the potential of making a lot of difference by facilitating faster and easier delivery of cargo. We have long prepared for this. As part of our Terminal Upgrade and Expansion project, we have acquired sufficient cargo handling equipment at our terminal to improve the efficiency of the port and the new scanning machine will compliment our effort in this regard,” Zafar said.

On the on-going upgrade of WACT, he said, “The terminal upgrade is on course. Recall that in 2020, we announced a fresh investment of USD100 million for our Phase Two upgrade. The Phase Two upgrade includes the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes, bringing the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes; three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers and an empty container handler. It also includes the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as expansion of the current yard, new workshop and a new terminal gate complex.

“We have acquired and deployed the new Mobile Harbour Cranes and Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes. We have also installed the new reefer rack and the yard expansion work is on course. We will complete the upgrade by the middle of this year,” he said.

