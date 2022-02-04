Skincare Brand Hush’D Makeovers Signs TV Personality, Kiekie as Brand Ambassador

Multi-talented TV personality, actress, content creator and model, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie has landed a major deal with Hush’D Makeovers Limited. The Instagram Influencer has been snapped up by the prestigious skincare brand to act as one of its ambassadors.

Her new position will see her feature heavily on social media channels, in addition to fronting ad campaigns to raise awareness for the brand.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Hush’D family, as I have been using the products secretly now for a while, which makes this partnership much more special,” KieKie said in a statement.

Abiola Ahmed, Hush’D CEO also affirms the deal with a statement, “KieKie possesses an effortless, delightful personality, and there’s a strong elegance to her that resonates with all women around the world”

“Kiekie’s dogged spirit and rugged determination makes her the perfect woman to represent the brand and engage with our customers,” she added.

Hush’D Makeovers Limited signed influencer KieKie as their latest brand ambassador on February 1, 2022.

