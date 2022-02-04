FAVE Gives a Peek into Her Sound on ‘Riddim 5’

Iyke Bede

Right before achieving mainstream appeal, GodsFavour Chidozie, now famed as FAVE, understood the need to carve her niche.

Effusing influences of Jamaican patois in her lyricism on the backdrop of mellow afrobeats, she moulded her throne. With this approach, there are no second guesses to her identity — her voice says it all. It has almost become a standalone musical instrument.

To assert her presence in the music space through a body of work, the Anambra born singer released her debut extended play (EP) ‘Riddim 5’ on Thursday, January 20, 2022, under the emPawa platform.

The EP which houses five tracks saves the last slot for last year’s overnight hit ‘Baby Riddim’, a track characterised by mid-tempo beats and catchy lyrics. On the EP, it maintains its shine as the brightest star.

While the other four tracks evince potential to be the next best thing, it necessarily wouldn’t set a new bar. In other words: it has good songs that possess a long shelf life in the industry, but arguably lacks standout hits. A close call to attaining a hit on the magnitude of ‘Baby Riddim’ is ‘Mr Man’. Both tracks are produced by Damie.

The writing style for the album, which is perceived as simple, helps tell a mental story of a young girl fantasising about a love interest whom she expects to have more agency.

At first, she is filled with hope, naivety, and optimism (Obsession and ‘S.M.K’), but soon expresses subtle frustration (‘Kilotufe’) in the arc. From start to finish, FAVE isn’t afraid to show vulnerability. It was all she revealed.

Traversing the EP discloses a simple production that plays it safe for the 21-year-old, with all of the tracks sounding like it was cut from the same fabric albeit nuanced by different instrumentation styles.

Vocally, FAVE holds her own by reproducing sounds that are both emotive and stylish. Understandably, ‘Riddim 5’ is an appetiser to what she’s fully capable of dishing out soon and not indicators of her limits. It may go on to amass a fairly sized fan base of niche music lovers, but until she releases a full-length album, it suffices.

