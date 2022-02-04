APC Formally Informs INEC of Feb. 26 Convention Date

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially communicate its plan to hold a national convention on February 26.

The letter dated February 2, 2022, with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/022/14, was addressed to Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and jointly signed by APC National Secretary John Akpanudoedehe and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, the sitting governor of Yobe State.

The letter read, “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July, 2021, on the notice for the conduct of national convention. This is to inform the commission that our great party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26 February 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010), as amended. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please, accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

There had been doubts as to whether the February 26 date was feasible, as some stakeholders had been campaigning for postponement of the convention to allow more time to resolve disagreements plaguing the party. With this formal notification to INEC, it appears all is now set for the convention to hold.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

